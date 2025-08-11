Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.20%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.20% at 7032.7 today. The index has added 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Bank jumped 3.56%, Union Bank of India rose 2.90% and Punjab National Bank gained 2.49%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 1.00% over last one year compared to the 0.89% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 1.86% and Nifty Infrastructure index increased 1.11% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.91% to close at 24585.05 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.93% to close at 80604.08 today.

