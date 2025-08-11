Patel Engg jumps after Q1 PAT climbs 56% YoY to Rs 75 cr

Patel Engineering jumped 6.66% to Rs 38.90 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 55.88% to Rs 75.09 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 48.17 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,233.45 crore in Q1 FY26, marking an 11.96% year-on-year (YoY) growth.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 26.53% to Rs 105.35 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 83.26 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Operating EBITDA declined 1.96% YoY to Rs 165.33 crore in Q1 FY26. The operating EBITDA margin stood at 13.40% in Q1 FY26, down from 15.31% in Q1 FY25.

The companys order book as of 30 June 2025 stands at Rs 16,285 crore. Kavita Shirvaikar, MD said Our performance in Q1 FY26 illustrates the company's ability to drive consistent growth while enhancing operational efficiency. With a track record of executing over 350 projects, including several marquee assignments, our execution capabilities have matured significantly, contributing to our strong financial performance. With sectoral tailwinds and favorable paradigm shift in broader macroeconomic factors, we have successfully secured orders worth around Rs 2,250 crore during the quarter and closed with a robust order book of Rs. 16,285 Crores as of June 30th, 2025. Looking ahead, we are encouraged by the government's continued emphasis on renewable energy and reducing carbon emissions. This reinforces our positive outlook for the sector. We remain confident that our execution strength, combined with sectoral tailwinds, will enable us to grow sustainably and deliver long-term value to all our stakeholders.

Rahul Agrawal, CFO said Our results for Q1 FY26 reflect strong financial performance, characterized by substantial improvements in revenue and net profit, driven by continued discipline in cost management and prudent debt control. Accordingly, the EPS for the quarter has significantly improved from 0.65 in Q1 FY25 to 0.92 in Q1 FY26. As we look ahead, we remain focused on disciplined capital allocation, maintaining financial rigor, and aligning our investment strategy with long-term shareholder value creation. Our resilient financial foundation and solid order pipeline provide the confidence and capacity to support the next phase of operational expansion and sustainable growth.