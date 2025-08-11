Indices reclaim lost ground; Nifty ends above 24,580

The domestic benchmark indices bounced back sharply on Monday, snapping a six-week losing streak as the Sensex and Nifty surged higher. Bargain hunters stepped in after the prolonged decline, though the advance was capped by persistent caution over the risk of US tariffs on Indian goods.

Small- and mid-cap counters joined the uptrend, adding muscle to the markets recovery. The Nifty, which opened at 24,371.50 and briefly dipped to 24,347.45, went on to scale an intraday high of 24,600.85 before closing just shy of the peak.

Public sector banks and healthcare stocks led the charge, providing vital lift to the days gains. Attention now shifts to a slew of economic data due later this week, including wholesale and consumer inflation prints as well as trade balance numbers.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 746.29 points or 0.93% to 80,604.08. The Nifty 50 index jumped 221.75 points or 0.91% to 24,585.05. Adani Enterprises (up 4.83%), Reliance Industries (up 1.38%) and HDFC Bank (up 1.16%) boosted the Nifty higher today. The broader market underperformed frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.79% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.35%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2237 stocks fell, 1930 advanced, while 170 remained unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 1.53% to 12.22. Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.39% to 6.424 from the previous close of 6.399. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.6625 compared with its close of 87.5800 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement fell 1.10% to Rs 100,675. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.07% to 98.25. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.44% to 4.264. In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement rose 8 cents or 0.12% to $66.67 a barrel.

Global Market: Most European stocks declined on Monday, while most Asian shares ended higher as investors awaited an official announcement on changes to the August 12 deadline for the trade truce between the U.S. and China. This week trade and geopolitics will take centre stage with the looming U.S. tariff deadline on China due to expire on Tuesday, and markets are expecting that this will get extended again. Further, President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are due to meet in Alaska on Friday to discuss Ukraine. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite ended last week at fresh closing highs, and the S&P 500 closed on the threshold of another milestone. The Dow also finished the week on a high note. A rally in Applewhich has been a significant laggard this yearhelped bolster the market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 206.97 points, or 0.47%, to 44,175.61; the S&P 500 gained 49.45 points, or 0.78%, to 6,389.45; and the Nasdaq Composite gained 207.32 points, or 0.98%, to 21,450.02. Stocks in Spotlight: Tata Motors rallied 3.24%. The company reported a 62.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,924 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 10,514 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 2.5% YoY to Rs 1,03,792 crore in Q1 FY26, with performance impacted by volume decline in all businesses and a drop in profitability primarily at JLR. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) advanced 1.70% after the company announced that it has secured an ultra-mega contract from Adani Power for setting up eight thermal power units, with the total new capacity adding up to 6,400 MW.

Mahindra Logistics rose 3.53% after the company launched Alyte, a B2C mobility service targeting urban commuters. The service, launched in Delhi NCR, offers airport-to-city, in-city, and outstation rides, with expansion planned for Noida International Airport, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and other metropolitan cities. Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services gained 3.47% after being slated for inclusion in the MSCI India Small Cap Index, effective from the upcoming rebalancing on 26 August 2025. Dee Development Engineers surged 13.97% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 313.79% to Rs 13.20 crore on 20.97% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 223.76 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

DOMS Industries surged 9.65% after the companys consolidated net profit increased 10.5% to Rs 57.28 crore on a 26.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 562.28 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Bajel Projects hit a lower circuit of 5% after the company reported consolidated net profit fell 46.37% to Rs 2.96 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 5.52 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 18.91% YoY to Rs 601.36 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Power Mech Projects advanced 1.72% after the company reported a 30.5% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 80.55 crore, while revenue from operations rose 28.4% to Rs 1,293.41 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Yatra Online hit upper circuit of 20% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 16 crore in Q1 FY26, which is significantly higher as compared with PAT of Rs 4.04 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations surged 108.1% YoY to Rs 209.81 crore in Q1 June 2025. Voltas fell 4.43% after the companys consolidated net profit tanked 57.97% to Rs 140.46 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 334.23 crore in Q1 FY25. Total income slipped 19.60% year on year to Rs 4,020.65 in the first quarter of FY26. PG Electroplast tumbled 14.18% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 19.97% to Rs 66.98 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 83.70 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Despite the fall in profit, revenue from operations rose 13.86% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,503.85 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

IPO Update: JSW Cement's IPO received bids for 1,40,08,43,520 shares as against 18,12,94,964 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:24 IST on Monday (11 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 7.73 times. All Time Plastics' IPO received bids for 8,67,60,828 shares as against 1,05,46,297 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:24 IST on Monday (11 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 8.23 times. Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle's IPO received bids for 63,27,307 shares as against 1,65,14,421 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:24 IST on Monday (11 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.38 times.