MRF Ltd drops for fifth straight session

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 128574.3, down 0.98% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 9.35% in last one year as compared to a 11.64% rally in NIFTY and a 30.09% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 128574.3, down 0.98% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 23729.80078125. The Sensex is at 78412.16, down 1.02%.MRF Ltd has gained around 4.1% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23070.9, down 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1663 shares today, compared to the daily average of 6273 shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 129174.5, down 0.79% on the day. MRF Ltd jumped 9.35% in last one year as compared to a 11.64% rally in NIFTY and a 30.09% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.9 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News