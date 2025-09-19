Manipal Group's Shruti Pai invests Rs 126 cr in Brigade Twin Towers

Shruti Pai, Creative Director at Manipal Education and Medical Group International India has invested Rs 126 crore in Brigade Twin Towers.

Located in the heart of North-West Bengaluru's innovation and infrastructure belt, Brigade Twin Towers has rapidly become a preferred destination for high-value occupiers and institutional investors. The project's proximity to the Kempegowda International Airport, Green Line Metro and the Peripheral Ring Road positions it at the nexus of connectivity, talent, and transformation.

