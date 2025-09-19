Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sky Gold & Diamonds collaborates with Senco Gold & Diamonds

Sky Gold & Diamonds collaborates with Senco Gold & Diamonds

Image
Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 8:31 PM IST
To launch 9kt gold jewellery targeted for Gen Z

Sky Gold & Diamonds jointly with Senco Gold & Diamonds announced a significant step aimed at entering into collaboration for newly introduced 9kt gold jewellery segment.

This collaboration marks a significant step in catering to India's growing demand for affordable and stylish jewellery, enabling both companies to capture a wider customer base through contemporary, lightweight, and cost-effective designs tailored to evolving consumer preferences.

Speaking on the occasion, Darshan Chauhan, Director and Chief Growth Officer at Sky Gold & Diamonds, said: 9kt jewellery is trending with the Gen Z because of the stylish, contemporary designs it offers and its alignment with fast fashion trends. It allows us to reach a wider customer base while also serving as a stepping stone for first-time gold buyers and buyers who need a variety of options in their jewellery collection.

This development marks an important milestone in Sky Gold's journey of growth and innovation. By collaborating with SENCO Gold & Diamonds for the 9kt jewellery, we aim to get into a new product line, and this association reflects our vision to make Sky Gold a trusted global jewellery brand.

