PNC Infratech bags Rs 495 cr project from BSRDC

PNC Infratech said that it has received letter of acceptance from Bihar State Road Development Corporation (BSRDC) for road construction project worth Rs 495.54 crore.

The project involves construction of high level bridge and approach road on Hathouri-AtrarBavangama-Aurai Road in Bihar on EPC mode under civil work contract package No. BSHP-IV(Phase-I).

The project is scheduled to be completed within 3 years.

PNC Infratech is one of the front ending Indian infrastructure investment, development, construction, operation and management companies in India. The company provides end-to-end infrastructure implementation solutions that include design, engineering, procurement, construction, O&M services on (EPC), design-build-finance-operate-transfer (DBFOT) toll, annuity, hybrid annuity, operate-maintain-transfer, and other formats, under one roof.