Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, ITI Ltd, Moschip Technologies Ltd and Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 October 2025.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd lost 7.04% to Rs 4050.45 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd tumbled 4.90% to Rs 180.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.04 lakh shares in the past one month. ITI Ltd crashed 4.69% to Rs 339.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.36 lakh shares in the past one month. Moschip Technologies Ltd fell 4.69% to Rs 270.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.18 lakh shares in the past one month.