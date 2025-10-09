Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit declines 59.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit declines 59.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales decline 50.11% to Rs 33.24 crore

Net profit of Eimco Elecon (India) declined 59.04% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 50.11% to Rs 33.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales33.2466.63 -50 OPM %15.7022.65 -PBDT9.3321.07 -56 PBT6.8919.21 -64 NP5.3513.06 -59

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

