Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit declines 59.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Eimco Elecon (India) declined 59.04% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 50.11% to Rs 33.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

