EFC (I) gains as Abakkus buys stake via block deal

EFC (I) climbed 2% to Rs 311.25 after Sunil Singhania-led Abakkus Asset Manager's Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund - 2 acquired a 0.35% equity stake in the company through a block deal on Wednesday.

According to NSE block deal data, the Abakkus fund purchased 3.5 lakh shares of EFC (I) at Rs 296.1 per share, taking the total transaction value to Rs 10.36 crore. The shares were offloaded by Forbes EMF, which held a 1.51% stake or 15 lakh shares in EFC (I) as of June 2025.

EFC (I) provides real estate and property management services with a focus on leasing and managing non-residential properties. It offers flexible workspace solutions, including co-working spaces and managed offices for startups, SMEs, and large corporations. The companys offices come with modern amenities, 24/7 maintenance, and prime locations designed to enhance collaboration and productivity.