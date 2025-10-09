Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EFC (I) gains as Abakkus buys stake via block deal

EFC (I) gains as Abakkus buys stake via block deal

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
EFC (I) climbed 2% to Rs 311.25 after Sunil Singhania-led Abakkus Asset Manager's Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund - 2 acquired a 0.35% equity stake in the company through a block deal on Wednesday.

According to NSE block deal data, the Abakkus fund purchased 3.5 lakh shares of EFC (I) at Rs 296.1 per share, taking the total transaction value to Rs 10.36 crore. The shares were offloaded by Forbes EMF, which held a 1.51% stake or 15 lakh shares in EFC (I) as of June 2025.

EFC (I) provides real estate and property management services with a focus on leasing and managing non-residential properties. It offers flexible workspace solutions, including co-working spaces and managed offices for startups, SMEs, and large corporations. The companys offices come with modern amenities, 24/7 maintenance, and prime locations designed to enhance collaboration and productivity.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of EFC (I) surged 127.43% to Rs 34.41 crore while net sales soared 115.21% to Rs 219.62 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

