Volumes jump at Prestige Estates Projects Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd saw volume of 30.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.86 lakh shares

Usha Martin Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, PG Electroplast Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 October 2025.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd saw volume of 30.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.86 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.67% to Rs.1,584.50. Volumes stood at 2.56 lakh shares in the last session.

Usha Martin Ltd registered volume of 68.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.21 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.21% to Rs.478.25. Volumes stood at 4.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Jindal Saw Ltd saw volume of 76.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.80% to Rs.206.10. Volumes stood at 7.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd registered volume of 31.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.23 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.02% to Rs.979.60. Volumes stood at 3.35 lakh shares in the last session.

PG Electroplast Ltd witnessed volume of 143.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.12 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.55% to Rs.548.40. Volumes stood at 19.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

