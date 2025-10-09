Vascon Engineers gains on bagging Rs 161 cr redevelopment deal in Mumbai

Vascon Engineers rose 1.43% to Rs 71.55 after it has received a redevelopment contract worth Rs 161.18 crore from MSEB Holding Company for the redevelopment of the 'Saudamini' Building located at Plot No.9, Haji Ali Park, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai.

The project is scheduled for completion within 36 months and carries a total work value of Rs 161.18 crore, excluding GST and insurance. The contract has been granted on a redevelopment basis.

There is no interest held by the promoter or promoter group entities in MSEB Holding Company Limited, and the contract is not classified as a related party transaction. This project strengthens Vascon Engineers footprint in the urban redevelopment sector.