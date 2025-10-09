Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vascon Engineers gains on bagging Rs 161 cr redevelopment deal in Mumbai

Vascon Engineers gains on bagging Rs 161 cr redevelopment deal in Mumbai

Image
Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vascon Engineers rose 1.43% to Rs 71.55 after it has received a redevelopment contract worth Rs 161.18 crore from MSEB Holding Company for the redevelopment of the 'Saudamini' Building located at Plot No.9, Haji Ali Park, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai.

The project is scheduled for completion within 36 months and carries a total work value of Rs 161.18 crore, excluding GST and insurance. The contract has been granted on a redevelopment basis.

There is no interest held by the promoter or promoter group entities in MSEB Holding Company Limited, and the contract is not classified as a related party transaction. This project strengthens Vascon Engineers footprint in the urban redevelopment sector.

Vascon Engineers is a Pune-based player engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), real estate construction, and development.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 131.39% to Rs 21.89 crore on 12.71% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 221.18 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EFC (I) gains as Abakkus buys stake via block deal

Volumes jump at Prestige Estates Projects Ltd counter

Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit declines 59.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; IT shares climb ahead of TCS Q2 results

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story