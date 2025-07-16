HDB Financial Services standalone net profit declines 2.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.98% to Rs 4465.40 crore

Net profit of HDB Financial Services declined 2.41% to Rs 567.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 581.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.98% to Rs 4465.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3883.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4465.403883.8056.5159.84783.90827.50732.50783.70567.70581.70

