HDB Financial Services standalone net profit declines 2.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 14.98% to Rs 4465.40 crore

Net profit of HDB Financial Services declined 2.41% to Rs 567.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 581.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.98% to Rs 4465.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3883.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4465.403883.80 15 OPM %56.5159.84 -PBDT783.90827.50 -5 PBT732.50783.70 -7 NP567.70581.70 -2

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

