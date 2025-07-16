ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 28.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.04% to Rs 5136.09 crore

Net profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 28.72% to Rs 747.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 580.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.04% to Rs 5136.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4503.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

