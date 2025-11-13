Genus Paper & Boards reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.82 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.82% to Rs 244.49 crore

Net profit of Genus Paper & Boards reported to Rs 3.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.82% to Rs 244.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 211.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.244.49211.099.107.0511.256.543.64-0.693.82-0.42

