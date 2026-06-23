Network People Services Technologies secures order from Maharatna PSU

The solution will be implemented on a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model enabling the company to generate a recurring revenue stream over the contract period.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
The solution will be implemented on a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model enabling the company to generate a recurring revenue stream over the contract period.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 1:17 PM IST