New Era Alkaloids And Export standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of New Era Alkaloids And Export rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.99 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.250 0 0.990 0 OPM %-4.000 --2.020 - PBDT0.060.05 20 0.050.33 -85 PBT0.060.05 20 0.050.33 -85 NP0.060.05 20 -0.020.33 PL

First Published: May 28 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

