Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts standalone net profit declines 15.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts declined 15.56% to Rs 9.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.30% to Rs 65.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.23% to Rs 28.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.82% to Rs 232.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 228.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

