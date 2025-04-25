Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sumeet Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 67.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sumeet Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 67.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 10.34% to Rs 243.02 crore

Net profit of Sumeet Industries reported to Rs 67.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.34% to Rs 243.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 271.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 170.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 59.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.88% to Rs 1003.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 984.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales243.02271.06 -10 1003.37984.86 2 OPM %2.53-2.48 -1.23-4.10 - PBDT5.24-6.27 LP 11.10-39.56 LP PBT0.12-12.21 LP -9.69-63.47 85 NP67.68-7.75 LP 170.26-59.01 LP

