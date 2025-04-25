Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit rises 116.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 70.65% to Rs 89.90 crore

Net profit of Rajoo Engineers rose 116.24% to Rs 15.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 70.65% to Rs 89.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 81.44% to Rs 38.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.53% to Rs 253.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 197.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

89.9052.68253.66197.3521.6817.0118.3713.5219.999.3851.0429.9518.978.4746.9126.4215.317.0838.1221.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News