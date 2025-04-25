Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 21.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 21.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 17.29% to Rs 142.25 crore

Net profit of Indian Energy Exchange rose 21.12% to Rs 117.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.29% to Rs 142.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 121.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.35% to Rs 429.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 350.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.62% to Rs 537.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 449.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales142.25121.28 17 537.26449.15 20 OPM %85.2886.22 -84.4483.91 - PBDT157.28133.94 17 585.79486.62 20 PBT152.00128.72 18 564.54466.14 21 NP117.1196.69 21 429.17350.78 22

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

