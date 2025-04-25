Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 21.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.29% to Rs 142.25 croreNet profit of Indian Energy Exchange rose 21.12% to Rs 117.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.29% to Rs 142.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 121.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.35% to Rs 429.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 350.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.62% to Rs 537.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 449.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
