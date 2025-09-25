Newgen Software gains after bagging Rs 21-cr order from Kshema General Insurance

Newgen Software Technologies rose 3.05% to Rs 901.10 after the company secured an order worth Rs 21.24 crore from Kshema General Insurance for software license, implementation, and annual support services.

The total value of the project is Rs 21.24 crore, and it will be executed over five years.

Meanwhile, the company said its arm has signed a five-year master service agreement with Tata Consultancy Services N.V., worth 4.22 million (around Rs 44 crore).

Newgen Software Technologies is a global software company and is engaged in the business of software product development, including designing and delivering end-to-end software solutions covering the entire spectrum of software services from workflow automation to document management to imaging.