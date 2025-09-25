Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Knowledge Marine & Engg bags Rs 92 lakh order from DPA

Knowledge Marine & Engg bags Rs 92 lakh order from DPA

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 8:16 AM IST
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works announced that it has secured a work order valued at Rs 91.85 lakh from the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA).

The contract pertains to dredging and excavation activities at the Bunder Basin, specifically at the Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) facilities intended for handling Over Dimensional Cargo (ODC).

The scope of the project includes the excavation of sand, silt, clay, and mixed soil from the waterfront area near the South Wharf at Bunder Basin in Kandla. All dredged material will be transported and disposed of at a designated site outside the port limits.

The company plans to utilize its in-house fleet of vessels for the execution of this project. This approach is expected to optimize asset utilization, improve operational agility, and ensure cost-efficient and timely delivery.

This order reflects the trust placed in us by the Deendayal Port Authority and highlights our strength in timeline-driven, phased execution supported by robust project planning, KMEW said in a regulatory filing.

This latest contract further consolidates KMEWs position as a key player in Indias marine engineering and dredging sector. The company continues to align its operations with national infrastructure and logistics development goals, focusing on mission-critical projects that enhance port capabilities.

KMEW emphasized that the contract win is in line with its broader strategy of scaling operations and maximizing asset deployment, thereby delivering long-term value to stakeholders.

Commenting on the work order, Sujay Kewalramani, CEO of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works, said, With this order win, KMEW continues to strengthen its presence at one of Indias most vital maritime gateways. For the execution of this work order, we will deploy our existing fleet and proven dredging equipment.

We are ready to execute this complex project with efficiency and discipline. As we celebrate our decade-long journey, we aim to achieve new breakthroughs and reach new heights to lead the next decade of the company. Our compass remains fixed on delivering value, strengthening stakeholder confidence, and reinforcing our reputation as a reliable force in Indias marine infrastructure landscape.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is engaged in providing dredging services, owning and operating marine craft, and repairing, maintaining, and refitting marine crafts and marine infrastructure. Its head office is in Mumbai, and operations are spread across major ports in the country through branch offices in Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Kandla, Vadinar, and Sittwe, Myanmar.

The company posted a 0.4% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 7.13 crore, driven by a 15.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 34.10 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Q1 FY25.

Shares of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works declined 3.88% to end at Rs 2,460.25 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 8:01 AM IST

