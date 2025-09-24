Ipca teams with BioSimilar Sciences PR LLC

To accelerate affordable biologics for treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease

Ipca Laboratories and BioSimilar Sciences PR LLC (BSS) today announced a definitive Technology Transfer and Joint Development Agreement that will shift late-stage development, clinical manufacture, and commercial supply of a next generation anti-cancer / anti-inflammatory monoclonal antibody biosimilar being developed by Ipca to BioSimilar Sciences PR LLC (BSS) 200,000 square feet sterile campus in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News