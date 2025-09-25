Stock Alert: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, NTPC, Pipavav Port, Newgen

RBL Bank, Sammaan Capital and HFCL are banned from futures and options (F&O) trading on 25 September 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that its arm, Glenmark Specialty, entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Hengrui Pharma for Trastuzumab Rezetecan (SHR-A1811), a HER2-targeting antibody drug conjugate.

Newgen Software Technologies said that its arm signed a five-year Master Service Agreement with Tata Consultancy Services N.V., valued at 4.22 million (around Rs 44 crore).

Lupin announced that it has received tentative approval from the USFDA for Bictegravir, Emtricitabine & Tenofovir Alafenamide Tablets, used for treating human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults.

Ipca Laboratories announced that it has inked a tech transfer pact with Biosimilar Sciences USA for a monoclonal antibody biosimilar, supporting Puerto Ricos biotech hub. TBO Tek has signed up with Amadeus South Asia for its latest game-changing offeringTravel Marketplace, a localized AI-driven next-generation platform that connects travel sellers and providers through a single, trusted ecosystem. Gujarat Pipavav Port announced that it has bagged a contract from ONGC for hiring port and storage facilities at Pipavav Port for five years, effective 1 October 2025. NTPC said that the companys arm, THDC India, commissions Unit II of Khurja STPP. The total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC group increases to 83,696 MW.