EC to begin second phase of voter list revision in 12 states and UTs; final roll on Feb 7

The revision exercise will cover Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep. The phase will encompass nearly 51 crore voters.
The printing of enumeration forms and training of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will begin immediately and continue till November 3, while the enumeration phase will run until December 4. The draft electoral rolls are set to be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections window that will remain open until January 8, 2026. Hearings and verification processes will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026.
During this period, voter lists in the 12 States and UTs will remain frozen. BLOs will distribute Unique Enumeration Forms to currently registered voters, which include their existing details. Voters whose names appeared in the 2003 electoral roll will not be required to submit any additional documents.
The Election Commissions SIR initiative aims to ensure accuracy and inclusivity in electoral rolls ahead of upcoming polls, strengthening the integrity of the democratic process.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app