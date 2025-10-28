EC to begin second phase of voter list revision in 12 states and UTs; final roll on Feb 7

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will conduct the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across 12 States and Union Territories, with the final voter list scheduled for publication on February 7, 2026.

The revision exercise will cover Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep. The phase will encompass nearly 51 crore voters.

The printing of enumeration forms and training of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will begin immediately and continue till November 3, while the enumeration phase will run until December 4. The draft electoral rolls are set to be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections window that will remain open until January 8, 2026. Hearings and verification processes will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026.