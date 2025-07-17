Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen sinks to 148.8 as export slump fuels recession fear

Yen sinks to 148.8 as export slump fuels recession fear

Image
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The Japanese yen weakened to around 148.8 per dollar on Thursday, weighed down by lackluster trade data that reignited concerns of a technical recession. Junes trade surplus narrowed to JPY 153.1 billion from JPY 221.3 billion a year ago, while exports declined 0.5% year-on-yearmarking a second consecutive monthly fall, largely driven by US tariff headwinds. The disappointing figures stoked fears that Japans economy may shrink again in Q2. Adding to the yens weakness, the US dollar index firmed to 98.5 amid receding uncertainty over Fed policy. With economic risks rising, investors are watching for potential stimulus announcements ahead of the July 20 Upper House election.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

