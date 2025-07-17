Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEML announces appointment of Govt. Director

BEML announces appointment of Govt. Director

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
BEML announced that Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Government of India vide its Office Memorandum No. 8(32)/2019-D(Coord/DDP) Dated 14 July 2025, conveyed the approval of the Competent Authority for the appointment of Meera Mohanty, Joint Secretary (P&C), (DIN- 03379561), as Government Director (Part-time official Director) on the Board of BEML, in place of Nishtha Upadhyay, Joint Secretary (Training) and Finance Manager (Land Systems).

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

