BEML announces appointment of Govt. Director

BEML announced that Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Government of India vide its Office Memorandum No. 8(32)/2019-D(Coord/DDP) Dated 14 July 2025, conveyed the approval of the Competent Authority for the appointment of Meera Mohanty, Joint Secretary (P&C), (DIN- 03379561), as Government Director (Part-time official Director) on the Board of BEML, in place of Nishtha Upadhyay, Joint Secretary (Training) and Finance Manager (Land Systems).

