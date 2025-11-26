Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Magellanic Cloud Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Magellanic Cloud Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd, Viji Finance Ltd, Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd and Industrial Investment Trust Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 November 2025.

Magellanic Cloud Ltd crashed 19.98% to Rs 37 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 255.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 32.82. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6224 shares in the past one month.

Viji Finance Ltd tumbled 9.72% to Rs 2.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50346 shares in the past one month.

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd fell 8.81% to Rs 5.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd shed 8.13% to Rs 171.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 187 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1783 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

