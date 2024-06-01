Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prabhat Technologies (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Prabhat Technologies (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 95.35% to Rs 0.84 crore

Net profit of Prabhat Technologies (India) reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 95.35% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 263.89% to Rs 6.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.840.43 95 6.551.80 264 OPM %-27.38-165.12 --20.31-117.22 - PBDT-0.22-0.60 63 -0.66-1.32 50 PBT-0.41-0.72 43 -1.13-1.77 36 NP0.05-0.31 LP -0.68-1.36 50

