Murae Organisor standalone net profit rises 143.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Murae Organisor rose 143.59% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 59845.35% to Rs 515.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14940.00% to Rs 7.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33554.33% to Rs 854.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

