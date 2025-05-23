Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Murae Organisor standalone net profit rises 143.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Murae Organisor standalone net profit rises 143.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 59845.35% to Rs 515.53 crore

Net profit of Murae Organisor rose 143.59% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 59845.35% to Rs 515.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14940.00% to Rs 7.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33554.33% to Rs 854.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales515.530.86 59845 854.822.54 33554 OPM %0.75151.16 -1.17-44.49 - PBDT3.891.30 199 10.030.13 7615 PBT3.891.30 199 10.030.07 14229 NP2.851.17 144 7.520.05 14940

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

