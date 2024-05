G R Infraprojects announced that the National Highways Authority of India has withdrawn the letter of award (LOA) dated 29 March 2023 for the Construction of 4/6 lane Bypass for Belagavi city from km 11.773 (km 11 Goa side of NH]4A) to km 46.253 (km 516 Pune side of NH]4) (design length34.480 km) in the State of Karnataka on HAM Mode Package 1.

