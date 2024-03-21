NHPC board to mull raising debt on 27 March'24

NHPC said that its board will meet on 27 March 2024 to consider raising debt during financial year 2024 and 2025.

Meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 27th March, 2024 to inter-alia consider the proposal for raising of debt during financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25, NHPC stated in press release.

NHPC is the largest organization for hydropower development in India. It has also diversified in the field of solar & wind power. As of 31 December 2023, the Government of India held 70.95% stake in the company.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The power generation company reported 26.76% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 491.90 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 671.67 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations decreased 20.41% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,055.50 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

The scrip rose 0.58% to ends at Rs 82.92 on 20 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News