NHPC consolidated net profit declines 5.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.89% to Rs 2220.73 croreNet profit of NHPC declined 5.24% to Rs 219.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 231.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.89% to Rs 2220.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2286.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2220.732286.76 -3 OPM %9.5344.39 -PBDT1350.49731.07 85 PBT893.88434.36 106 NP219.12231.23 -5
