NHPC consolidated net profit declines 5.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.89% to Rs 2220.73 crore

Net profit of NHPC declined 5.24% to Rs 219.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 231.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.89% to Rs 2220.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2286.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2220.732286.769.5344.391350.49731.07893.88434.36219.12231.23

