Tata Power Company consolidated net profit declines 25.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.37% to Rs 13948.41 croreNet profit of Tata Power Company declined 25.10% to Rs 771.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1030.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.37% to Rs 13948.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15391.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales13948.4115391.06 -9 OPM %21.8120.01 -PBDT2747.532497.68 10 PBT1539.631456.69 6 NP771.981030.70 -25
