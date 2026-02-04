Tata Power Company consolidated net profit declines 25.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.37% to Rs 13948.41 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Company declined 25.10% to Rs 771.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1030.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.37% to Rs 13948.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15391.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.13948.4115391.0621.8120.012747.532497.681539.631456.69771.981030.70

