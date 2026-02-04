Associate Sponsors

Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 7.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 6:18 PM IST
Sales rise 16.27% to Rs 6665.42 crore

Net profit of Kalpataru Projects International rose 7.19% to Rs 152.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 141.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.27% to Rs 6665.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5732.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6665.425732.48 16 OPM %7.708.36 -PBDT404.55325.12 24 PBT276.97202.02 37 NP152.17141.96 7

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

