Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 7.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Kalpataru Projects International rose 7.19% to Rs 152.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 141.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.27% to Rs 6665.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5732.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6665.425732.487.708.36404.55325.12276.97202.02152.17141.96

