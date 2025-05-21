Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NHPC consolidated net profit rises 56.95% in the March 2025 quarter

NHPC consolidated net profit rises 56.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 24.38% to Rs 2346.97 crore

Net profit of NHPC rose 56.95% to Rs 853.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 543.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.38% to Rs 2346.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1886.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.39% to Rs 3006.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3595.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.78% to Rs 10379.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9630.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2346.971886.94 24 10379.869630.96 8 OPM %46.4561.03 -53.1853.80 - PBDT1481.521410.22 5 5960.236199.08 -4 PBT1166.781110.73 5 4767.195014.95 -5 NP853.64543.90 57 3006.673595.95 -16

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

