Themis Medicare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales decline 26.70% to Rs 71.70 crore

Net loss of Themis Medicare reported to Rs 9.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.70% to Rs 71.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.46% to Rs 29.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.22% to Rs 405.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 381.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales71.7097.82 -27 405.51381.76 6 OPM %-10.739.51 -12.1013.49 - PBDT-8.6011.80 PL 49.6065.69 -24 PBT-11.138.75 PL 39.6753.44 -26 NP-9.666.64 PL 29.8343.52 -31

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

