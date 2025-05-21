S P Capital Financing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 205.45% to Rs 1.68 crore

Net loss of S P Capital Financing reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 205.45% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.40% to Rs 0.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 115.29% to Rs 5.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1.680.555.492.5577.9896.3678.6968.630.310.211.530.740.310.211.530.74-0.030.240.920.57

