Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S P Capital Financing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

S P Capital Financing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 205.45% to Rs 1.68 crore

Net loss of S P Capital Financing reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 205.45% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.40% to Rs 0.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 115.29% to Rs 5.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.680.55 205 5.492.55 115 OPM %77.9896.36 -78.6968.63 - PBDT0.310.21 48 1.530.74 107 PBT0.310.21 48 1.530.74 107 NP-0.030.24 PL 0.920.57 61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Themis Medicare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GTT Data Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Muted opening likely as GIFT Nifty trades marginally lower

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.93 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Dixon Tech, Torrent Pharma, United Spirits, Aster DM Healthcare, J Kumar Infraprojects

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story