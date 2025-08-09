Nibe bags $1.2 million defence order from Elbit Systems for Naval Launcher Kits

Nibe has announced that it has received a purchase order from Elbit Systems Land, a leading global Israel-based defence technology company, valued at approximately $1,200,000 (around Rs 10.52 crore).The order entails the manufacturing and supply of a ship-mounted universal rocket launcher mechanical kit and hydraulic kit.
According to an exchange filing, the project is scheduled for completion by September 2026.
This naval rocket and missile launcher system is designed to address battlespace challenges that require effective maritime fire support and enhanced modern naval capabilities. The order marks a significant endorsement of Nibes engineering excellence, indigenous manufacturing capability, and its growing role in strengthening Indias position within the global defence manufacturing ecosystem. The collaboration with Elbit Systems reflects mutual trust, technological synergy, and a shared commitment to advancing maritime defence capabilities.
The Ship-Mounted Universal Rocket Launching System represents a breakthrough in modern maritime combat a long-range, autonomous sea-to-shore weapon designed to redefine the limits of naval power. Engineered for cost-effectiveness, ease of operation, and minimal maintenance, the system offers unmatched reliability and performance during critical missions. Its ability to extend impact zones beyond traditional naval limitations empowers naval forces with superior strike range and tactical flexibility.
Nibe also clarified that neither the promoters, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order.
NIBE is a leading Indian defense technology company, specializing in the development, manufacturing, and integration of advanced defense systems.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 30% to Rs 7.64 crore on a 25.8% drop in total income to Rs 113.64 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
The counter fell 9.89% to end at Rs 1,438 on the BSE.
