Narbada Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 8.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.37% to Rs 20.74 crore

Net profit of Narbada Gems & Jewellery declined 8.98% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.37% to Rs 20.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.20.7423.4018.9517.653.273.553.113.412.332.56

