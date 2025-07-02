Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR slips in early moves

INR slips in early moves

Image
Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Indian Rupee eased in early moves today amid stability in global crude oil prices and mild weakness in local equities. INR had appreciated yesterday, recovering after recent losses amid a feeble undertone in the US dollar. INR currently quotes at 85.66 per US dollar, down 7 paise on the day.

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

