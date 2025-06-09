NIBE enters into licensing agreement with DRDO for modular bridging system

NIBE has entered into a Licensing Agreement with Research & Development Establishment (Engrs.) (R&DE(E)), Pune, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India, Ministry of Defence, Government of India for Transfer of Technology of Modular Bridging System of various lengths from 14m to 46m. This significant milestone reinforces Nibe's commitment to the Government of India's "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives in the defence sector.
The Modular Bridging System is a state-of-the-art, mechanically launched mobile bridge, developed by DRDO. It is a complex, multi-disciplinary engineering solution capable of rapidly deploying bridge up to spans of 46m to enable the crossing of tracked and wheeled vehicles. The system is specifically designed to address the dynamic requirements of the Indian Armed Forces and other Government agencies.
Under the terms of the technology transfer, Nibe is licensed to manufacture this critical system in India and sell it within specified Licensing Regions for a period of 10 years. This includes exclusive rights to supply the system to the Indian Armed Forces and other Government agencies.
