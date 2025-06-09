Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dilip Buildcon jumps after board nod to offload stakes in SPVs

Dilip Buildcon jumps after board nod to offload stakes in SPVs

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Dilip Buildcon rallied 8.47% to Rs 531.10 after the company's board, in its meeting held on Saturday, 7 June 2025, approved the divestment of equity stakes in special purpose vehicles (SPVs).

The board approved the divestment of upto 23% investment in 10 special project vehicles (SPVs) in a phased manner to DBL Infraventures (wholly owned subsidiary of the company).

Additionally, the companys board also approved divestment of upto 26% investment in 10 special project vehicles (SPVs) in a phased manner to Alpha Alternatives Holdings and/or Alpha Alternatives Infrastructure Fund (AIF) and/or Build India Infrastructure Fund (BIF) and/or their affiliates.

Dilip Buildcon is one of the leading full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage, dams, irrigation, airport, metro and railways, optical fiber, industrial, commercial, and residential buildings with a presence in over 20 states & 1 union territory.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 3099.1% to Rs 170.83 crore despite a 0.8% decline in net sales to Rs 3,096.10 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

