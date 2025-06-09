Dilip Buildcon jumps after board nod to offload stakes in SPVs

Dilip Buildcon rallied 8.47% to Rs 531.10 after the company's board, in its meeting held on Saturday, 7 June 2025, approved the divestment of equity stakes in special purpose vehicles (SPVs).The board approved the divestment of upto 23% investment in 10 special project vehicles (SPVs) in a phased manner to DBL Infraventures (wholly owned subsidiary of the company).
Additionally, the companys board also approved divestment of upto 26% investment in 10 special project vehicles (SPVs) in a phased manner to Alpha Alternatives Holdings and/or Alpha Alternatives Infrastructure Fund (AIF) and/or Build India Infrastructure Fund (BIF) and/or their affiliates.
Dilip Buildcon is one of the leading full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage, dams, irrigation, airport, metro and railways, optical fiber, industrial, commercial, and residential buildings with a presence in over 20 states & 1 union territory.
The companys consolidated net profit soared 3099.1% to Rs 170.83 crore despite a 0.8% decline in net sales to Rs 3,096.10 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app