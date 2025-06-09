Oberoi Realty Ltd Spurts 0.76%, BSE Realty index Gains 1.17%

Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 25.39% over last one month compared to 27.67% gain in BSE Realty index and 3.93% rise in the SENSEX

Oberoi Realty Ltd gained 0.76% today to trade at Rs 1919.6. The BSE Realty index is up 1.17% to quote at 8163.7. The index is up 27.67 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, SignatureGlobal India Ltd increased 0.69% and Anant Raj Ltd added 0.6% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 2.38 % over last one year compared to the 7.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 25.39% over last one month compared to 27.67% gain in BSE Realty index and 3.93% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 426 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 27940 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2349.8 on 27 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1440.05 on 07 Apr 2025.