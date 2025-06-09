Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra EPC gains on winning micro irrigation project worth Rs 4.32 cr

Mahindra EPC gains on winning micro irrigation project worth Rs 4.32 cr

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Mahindra EPC Irrigation rose 1.10% to Rs 141.90 after the firm received an order worth Rs 4.32 crore from the water resources department for allied works related to the implementation of a community micro irrigation project.

The project is expected to be completed in five months. The order is valued at approximately Rs 4.32 crore.

The promoter/promoter group/group companies have no interest in the entity to which the order has been awarded.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation is in the business of micro irrigation systems, viz., drip and sprinklers, agricultural pumps, greenhouses, and landscape products.

The company has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.25 crore for Q4 FY25, which is 319.5% higher as compared with the PAT of Rs 1.49 crore recroded in the same period last year. Net sales increased by 34.7% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 95.89 crore during the period under review.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

