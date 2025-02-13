NIBE tanks as Q3 PAT slumps 56% YoY to Rs 2 cr

NIBE tumbled 6.28% to Rs 1,309.95 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 56.23% to Rs 1.93 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 4.41 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 148.68 crore in Q3 FY25, zoomed 137.16% as against Rs 62.69 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Profit before tax was at Rs 1.91 crore in the third quarter of FY25, down 65.95% as against Rs 5.61 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

In Q3 FY25, total expenses spiked 151.74% YoY to Rs 148.38 crore. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 7.38 crore (down 39.25% YoY), while employee benefit expense was at Rs 4.39 crore (up 46.33% YoY) during the quarter.

On a nine-month basis, the companys net profit surged 131.27% to Rs 18.71 crore on 204.42% zoomed in revenue from operations to Rs 394.72 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

NIBE trades in electronic components and fabrication materials and provides technical consultancy. It also provides services for the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of low and medium voltage lines and substations on a turnkey basis.

