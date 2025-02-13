Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Volumes jump at Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd saw volume of 6.15 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 13.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46067 shares

Natco Pharma Ltd, FDC Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 February 2025.

Natco Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 1.99 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25902 shares. The stock lost 18.71% to Rs.989.00. Volumes stood at 15784 shares in the last session.

FDC Ltd saw volume of 28524 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4050 shares. The stock dropped 6.24% to Rs.412.60. Volumes stood at 9909 shares in the last session.

Godrej Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 32307 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5154 shares. The stock increased 8.02% to Rs.878.00. Volumes stood at 5566 shares in the last session.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 38297 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7550 shares. The stock rose 11.36% to Rs.1,164.50. Volumes stood at 3004 shares in the last session.

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

