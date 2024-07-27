Nido Home Finance standalone net profit declines 74.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.17% to Rs 120.48 croreNet profit of Nido Home Finance declined 74.28% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.17% to Rs 120.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 108.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales120.48108.37 11 OPM %65.9573.06 -PBDT3.055.81 -48 PBT1.254.54 -72 NP0.893.46 -74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News