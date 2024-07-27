Nido Home Finance standalone net profit declines 74.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.17% to Rs 120.48 crore

Net profit of Nido Home Finance declined 74.28% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.17% to Rs 120.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 108.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.120.48108.3765.9573.063.055.811.254.540.893.46

