Gokaldas Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Welspun Living Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd, K P R Mill Ltd and One 97 Communications Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 May 2025.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd soared 15.82% to Rs 987.5 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23434 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Living Ltd surged 11.94% to Rs 135. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd spiked 10.34% to Rs 316. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31161 shares in the past one month.

K P R Mill Ltd gained 8.37% to Rs 1104.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 96388 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15147 shares in the past one month.

One 97 Communications Ltd spurt 7.79% to Rs 878.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

